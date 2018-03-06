RenderDoc v1.0 is here! Android support for GLES & Vulkan, Qt UI on windows, and many other improvements.

This version brings some exciting new features:

Qt UI shipping on Windows with many improvements.

Android Support for both GLES and Vulkan.

Internal serialisation refactor allowing flexible import/export of RenderDoc captures.

Centralised resource inspector with details of all resources in a capture.

Much more!

The fully nitty-gritty and all details are available over on the GitHub release notes, so go check it out and download the build.

As always if you have any questions, comments, or any other kind of feedback you can always reach me by email or on twitter or in the IRC channel. Don't hesitate to send me a message as I'm always happy to hear from RenderDoc's users.

- @baldurk